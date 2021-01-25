Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships, MSC Hina, MOL Generosity, CMA CGM Otello, Flag Gangos, GH Dawn Run, Neptune, Gas Zeus and Al-Areesh scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Palm Kernel, Petroleum gas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Eelengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight ships, MSC Hina, MOL Generosity, CMA CGM Otello, Flag Gangos, GH Dawn Run, Neptune, Gas Zeus and Al-Areesh scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Palm Kernel, Petroleum gas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Eelengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Belgian Express, Century, Prosperity and Umm Bab carrying Containers, General cargo, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Soya bean, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, Al-Ghashamiya, STI Excellence and CMA CGM Otello sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, MSC Hina, Mol Generosity and Amor are expected to sail from QICT and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 229,655 tonnes, comprising 194,923 tonnes imports cargo and 34,732tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,312 Containers (2,184 TEUs imports and 1,828 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port.

Six ships, Belgian Express, MSC Giulia, Sphene, Tomson gas, Bay Yasu and Al-Salaam-II carrying Containers, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, SSGC, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

While two more container vessels 'MSC Esthi' and 'Maersk Chicago' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.