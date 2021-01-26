Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Five ships, Belgian Express, MSC Giulia, Sphene, Tomson Gas and Al-Salaam-II carrying Containers, Petroleum gas and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Esthi, Maersk Chicago and SBI Thalia carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Soya bean, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively, out of them, four ships, Al-Areesh, Amor, Gas Zues and MSC Giulia sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and two more ships, GH Dawn Run and Flag Gangos are expected to sail from PIBT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 229,655 tonnes, comprising 194,923 tonnes imports cargo and 34,732tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,312 Containers (2,184 TEUs imports and 1,828 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, MSC Esthi, Maersk Chicago, Singapore Bulker, SBI Thalia and Bay Yasu carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, PQEPT and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 26th January, while a containers vessel 'Cape Male' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.