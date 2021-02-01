Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing and Singapore Bulker carrying Containers and Steel coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile three more ships, K-Marine Oslo, Serene Ocean and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Coal, Steel coil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing and Singapore Bulker carrying Containers and Steel coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile three more ships, K-Marine Oslo, Serene Ocean and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Coal, Steel coil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil and Palm Kernel respectively, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier 'Singapore Bulker' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and five mores ships, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing, Swallow and Neptune are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-2 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 99,481 tonnes, comprising 70,639 tonnes imports cargo and 28,842 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,862 Containers ( 1,344 TEUs imports and 1,518 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, MSC Qingdao, K-Marine Oslo, Century and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1 and EETL respectively on Monday while another container vessel Maersk Brooklyn is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Maersk Detroit is due to arrive on Tuesday.