UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:49 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing and Singapore Bulker carrying Containers and Steel coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile three more ships, K-Marine Oslo, Serene Ocean and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Coal, Steel coil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing and Singapore Bulker carrying Containers and Steel coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile three more ships, K-Marine Oslo, Serene Ocean and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Coal, Steel coil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil and Palm Kernel respectively, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier 'Singapore Bulker' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and five mores ships, MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing, Swallow and Neptune are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-2 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 99,481 tonnes, comprising 70,639 tonnes imports cargo and 28,842 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,862 Containers ( 1,344 TEUs imports and 1,518 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, MSC Qingdao, K-Marine Oslo, Century and Al-Ghashamiya carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1 and EETL respectively on Monday while another container vessel Maersk Brooklyn is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Maersk Detroit is due to arrive on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Qingdao Oslo Singapore Same Detroit Anchorage Gas Sunday From Wheat Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE, US special envoys discuss shared agenda for g ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Cup – an event full of tense finishes, ..

10 minutes ago

ICC expresses surprise over beautiful cricket grou ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Registers 17,648 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

US Concerned About Situation in Myanmar, Threatens ..

2 minutes ago

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.