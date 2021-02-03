UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:48 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Detroit, Aye Evolution and Yufu Crown carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Doric Valour and Mega-1 with Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, Project cargo, Natural gas and Gas oil respectively, out of them, two ships, Century and Yufu Crown are expected to sail from MW-1and FOTCO on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,267 tonnes, comprising 135,399 tonnes imports cargo and 10,868 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,896 Containers (1,321 TEUs imports and 572 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, MSC Roma, African Loon, Serene Ocean, Doric Valour, Loura and Meag-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-1, MW-4, PIBT and LCT respectively on Wednesday.

While three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Josephine Maersk and MSC Pilar with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

