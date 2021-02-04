Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Six ships namely, MSC Roma, African Loon, Serene Ocean, Doric Valour, Loura and Meag-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile two more ships, container vessel 'Jeppesen Maersk' and edible oil carrier 'Jipro Neftis' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Natural gas, Palm oil and Gas oil respectively, out of them, two ships, Bulk carrier 'K-Marine Oslo' and Gas carrier 'Al-Ghashmiya' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and four more ships, Maersk Detroit, MSC Roma, Aye Evolution and Yufu Crown are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 1168,600 tonnes, comprising 113,727 tonnes imports cargo and 54,873 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,835 Containers (455 TEUs imports and 2,80 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships CMA CGM Butterfly, Josephine Maersk, MSC Pilar and Chembulk Yokohama carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday, while two more container vessels, Safmarine Ngami and MOL Globe are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.