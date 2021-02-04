UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Six ships namely, MSC Roma, African Loon, Serene Ocean, Doric Valour, Loura and Meag-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile two more ships, container vessel 'Jeppesen Maersk' and edible oil carrier 'Jipro Neftis' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Natural gas, Palm oil and Gas oil respectively, out of them, two ships, Bulk carrier 'K-Marine Oslo' and Gas carrier 'Al-Ghashmiya' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and four more ships, Maersk Detroit, MSC Roma, Aye Evolution and Yufu Crown are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 1168,600 tonnes, comprising 113,727 tonnes imports cargo and 54,873 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,835 Containers (455 TEUs imports and 2,80 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships CMA CGM Butterfly, Josephine Maersk, MSC Pilar and Chembulk Yokohama carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday, while two more container vessels, Safmarine Ngami and MOL Globe are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Roma Yokohama Oslo Pilar Same Detroit Anchorage Gas From Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

38 minutes ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

53 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

3 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.