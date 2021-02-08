Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Diyala, MSC Jasmine, Stena Image, BW Danube, Goral Frost and carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Five ships namely, Diyala, MSC Jasmine, Stena Image, BW Danube, Goral Frost and carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Silvana, Chemroad Sakura, Kiran Marmara, Summer Ploeg and Gas Amaon carrying Containers , Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Project cargo, Wheat, Coal, Chemicals, Natural gas, Palm oil and Mogas respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, African Loon, Xin Chang Shu, Asti Palea, Red Diamond and Ikan Pandan sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and four more ships, Athos, Diyala, Umm Bab and MSC Jasmine are expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and EETL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 188,807 tonnes, comprising 151,860 tonnes imports cargo and 36,947 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,707 Containers (1,877 TEUs imports and 1,830 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships MSC Silvana, Lisa, Dynamic-M, Cypress Galaxy and Kiran Marmara scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Chemicals and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday.

while two more container vessels Maersk Atlanta and MSC Amalfi are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.