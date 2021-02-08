UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:24 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Diyala, MSC Jasmine, Stena Image, BW Danube, Goral Frost and carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Five ships namely, Diyala, MSC Jasmine, Stena Image, BW Danube, Goral Frost and carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Silvana, Chemroad Sakura, Kiran Marmara, Summer Ploeg and Gas Amaon carrying Containers , Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Project cargo, Wheat, Coal, Chemicals, Natural gas, Palm oil and Mogas respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, African Loon, Xin Chang Shu, Asti Palea, Red Diamond and Ikan Pandan sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and four more ships, Athos, Diyala, Umm Bab and MSC Jasmine are expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and EETL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 188,807 tonnes, comprising 151,860 tonnes imports cargo and 36,947 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,707 Containers (1,877 TEUs imports and 1,830 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships MSC Silvana, Lisa, Dynamic-M, Cypress Galaxy and Kiran Marmara scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Chemicals and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday.

while two more container vessels Maersk Atlanta and MSC Amalfi are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Asti Shu Same Anchorage Atlanta Gas Sunday From Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Shortage of Flour: Chakki owners fleecing people i ..

1 minute ago

Saifullah brothers meet Wapda chairman

1 minute ago

3 killed, 6 injured as bus overturns

1 minute ago

UAE announces 2,798 new COVID-19 cases, 3,933 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Minister warns oppos ..

22 minutes ago

Tree plantation drive starts in Sukkur

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.