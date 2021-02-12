UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Eight ships Cape Male, Aristomenis, Bel Atlantic, BTG Kailash, Oriental Angel, Summer Ploeg, Milaha Qatar and Gas Amazon carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, Natural gas and Petroleum gas, were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Uniflorida, Safmarine Nyassa, P-Yanbo and Sea Helios scheduled to load /offload Containers, Condensate and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya bean, Coal, Steel coil, Project Cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker 'Al-Salam-II' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and four more ships, Gas Cape Male, Amazon, Summer Ploeg and Prothos are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL, LCT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 194,084 tonnes, comprising 172,348 tonnes imports cargo and 21,736 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,024 Containers (2,880 TEUs imports and 1,144 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships Safmarine Nyassa, Uniflorida, P-Yanbo, The Chief and Chemroad Hope scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Bitumen and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-1 and LCT respectively on Friday.

While another ship 'Teera Bhum' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

