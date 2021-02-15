Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Three ships, MSC Nicole, Amoliani and Tiger Harmony carrying Containers and Chemicals took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, America and BBC Volga carrying Containers and Project cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Chemicals, Natural gas and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Maran gas and The chief sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Oriental Angel, MSC Nicole and Medi Segesta are expected to sail from MW-4, QICT and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 136,980 tonnes, comprising 119,203 tonnes imports cargo and 17,777 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,882 Containers (2,024 TEUs imports and 858 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Maersk Bentonville, America, BBC Volge and Sea Helios carrying Containers, Project cargo and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

While two more container vessels, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Pina are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.