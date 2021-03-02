UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:01 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, MSC Paris, MSC Ishyka, Maersk Brooklyn, Melati Sathu and D&K Yusuf I.AL Ghanium carrying Containers, Palm oil and Gas oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Poh Lin, Al-Shamal, Great Agility and Emmakris-1carrying Containers, Natural gas, Steel coil and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Poh Lin, Al-Shamal, Great Agility and Emmakris-1carrying Containers, Natural gas, Steel coil and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Rice, Coal, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Paris, Asphalt Express and Vantage Rider sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and two more ships, MSC Ishyka and Maersk Brooklyn are expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 142,494 tonnes, comprising 97,122 tonnes imports cargo and 49,372 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,832 Containers (2,494 TEUs imports and ,2,338 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships MSC Poh Lin, Cap Carmel, MOL Generosity, Admiral, Great Agility and Al-Shamal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel coil and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2 and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

