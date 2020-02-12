Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 12 Feb 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Valencia, Concarn and Morgen Stond-I carrying Containers, Coal and Project Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 11th February-2020.

Meanwhile another Golden Tulip carrying edible oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Project Cargo, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively. Out of them, four ships, Maersk Sentosa, Althakhira Bei Hai and African Kestrel sailed out to sea from QICT, EETL, MW-1and MW-2 on Wednesday morning.

A cargo volume of 162,713 tonnes, comprising 128,396 tonnes Imports cargo and 34,317 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,117 Containers 3,617 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs exports was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, X-Press Bardsey, SC Brilliant, IVS Hirone, Yasa Pembe, Ginga Cheetah and Stene Important carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, MW-1, EVTL and LCT respectiely on Wednesday, 12th February-2020. while two more container vessels Kyoto Express and Hugo Schulte are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 13th February-2020.