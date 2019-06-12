UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 12 June 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Four ships Maersk Columbus, APL Savanah, Sagittarius and Lian Hua Song carrying containers and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile an oil tanker Maistros carrying Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

Ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively, out of them, a Chemicals carrier Ginga Leopard sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and Container Vessel Maerk Columbus is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon and a bulk cargo carrier Ilektra is expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 158,774 tonnes, comprising 137,893 tonnes imports cargo and 20,881 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,891 Containers (TEUs), (2,792 TEUs imports and 1,099 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships Los Angles Trader, Chembulk New Orleans, Maistros and Gaslog Shang Hai carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid, Diesel oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday.

While three more Container Vessels Sagittarius, Maersk Bentonvilleand CMA CGM Al-Maviva are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

