Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Three ships, Amis Nature, Bay Yasu and Damas carrying Coal, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, MOL Generosity, Josephine Maersk, Arvica, IVS Okudogo, Beteigeuze and BBC Kwiatkowski carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berth were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Chemicals, Mogas, Petroleum gas and Palm oil, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Pina' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Maersk Sentosa, Gas Zeus, Sea Fortune, Arietta Lily and Yasa Amirhan are expected to sail from QICT,EVTL, MW-1, MW-4 and FAP on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 190,072 tonnes, comprising 131,571 tonnes imports cargo and 58,501 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,926 Containers (847 TEUs imports and 3,079 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Lilstella, Beteigeuze, Ejana, Josephine Maersk & MOL Generosity and another ship Aristmenis scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Soya bean, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, FAP, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday, while Container vessel 'MSC Levina' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more container vessels CMA CGM Butterfly and Cap Carmel are due to arrive on Friday.