Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven ships, Diyala, IVS Okudogo, Arvika, Kultus Cove, Navig-8 Gallantry, STI Exceed and Ulriken carrying Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, Pam oil, Gas oil and Phosphoric Acid were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Ishyka and Obsidian carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Steel Coil, Gas oil, Palm oil and Chemicals, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Jasmine' sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, and three more ships, Diyala, Evnia and Kultus Cove are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-2 on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 169,191 tonnes, comprising 146,481 tonnes imports cargo and 22,710 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,901 Containers (838 TEUs imports and 1,068 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a container vessel, MSC Ishyka and two more container vessels, Sphene and MSC Texas are expected take berths at QICT on Monday.

While two more ships, MSC Asya and Maersk Chicago carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.