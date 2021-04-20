UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:57 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene and Evengelia-L scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene and Evengelia-L scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship 'Naluhu' carrying 50,997 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Ulriken' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and six more ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene, Arvika, Navig-8 Gallantry and IVS Okudogo are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT, LCT, and PIBT on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 211,405 tonnes, comprising 164,513 tonnes imports cargo and 46,892 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,218 Containers (750 TEUs imports and 2,468 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an edible oil carrier 'Banglar Agrajatra' and four more ships, Al-Rekkayyat, Ionic Unicorn, Maersk Chicago & MSC Asya carrying Palm oil, Natural gas, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at LCT, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, while another bulk cargo carrier 'Adam Pearl' scheduled to load Rice is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Chicago Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

IEA Expects World's Renewable Electricity Generati ..

45 seconds ago

Chad's President Re-Elected for 6th Term - Early R ..

47 seconds ago

Czech Deputy Prime Minister Havlicek Calls for Pre ..

49 seconds ago

Merkel Says Using Personal Conversations With Puti ..

4 minutes ago

FM Qureshi to visit Iran today

4 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.