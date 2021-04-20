Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene and Evengelia-L scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene and Evengelia-L scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship 'Naluhu' carrying 50,997 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Ulriken' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and six more ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Texas, Sphene, Arvika, Navig-8 Gallantry and IVS Okudogo are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT, LCT, and PIBT on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 211,405 tonnes, comprising 164,513 tonnes imports cargo and 46,892 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,218 Containers (750 TEUs imports and 2,468 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an edible oil carrier 'Banglar Agrajatra' and four more ships, Al-Rekkayyat, Ionic Unicorn, Maersk Chicago & MSC Asya carrying Palm oil, Natural gas, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at LCT, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, while another bulk cargo carrier 'Adam Pearl' scheduled to load Rice is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.