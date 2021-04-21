UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Five ships, Maersk Chicago, MSC Asya, Ionic Unicorn, Banglar Agrajatra and Al-Rekkayyat carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships 'Adam Pear' and Golar Celsius scheduled to load /offload Rice and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, an oil tanker 'STI Exceed' sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, and two more ships, African Baza and Maersk Chicago are expected to sail from MW-4 and QICT on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 152,671 tonnes, comprising 125,501 tonnes imports cargo and 27,170 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,406 Containers (2,111 TEUs imports and 1,295 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Adam Pearl, Naluhu, Golar Celsius and Blue Bird & another ship 'TSS Neptune' scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Natural gas, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, PQEPT, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT on Wednesday, while four more ships, Cap Male, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Bhavya and Pacific Raptor are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

