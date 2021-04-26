Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MSC Nicole, Lotus-A, Neo Energy and Shalamar carrying Containers, Natural gas and Furnace oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Nicole, Lotus-A, Neo Energy and Shalamar carrying Containers, Natural gas and Furnace oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Silvana, Pedhoulas Rose, Maran Gas Troy, Lobito, FFL New York and Wealthy Loyal carrying Containers, Natural gas and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, a container vessel 'Lotus-A' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Adam Pearl, MSC Nicole and Gas Athena are expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 116,367 tonnes, comprising 81,311 tonnes imports cargo and 35,056 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,177 Containers (1,614 TEUs imports and 1,563 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships MSC Silvana, African Baza, Baranee Naree and Lobito & another ship, Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT and PGPCL on Monday, while two more ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.