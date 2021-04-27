Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Silvana, Maersk Brooklyn, Baranee Naree and Lobito carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Portgas Terminal respectively on Monday. In the meantime another ship 'Parandowski' carrying General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, six ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Silvana, Shalamar, Mega-I, Adam Pearl and Gas Athena are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO, LCT, MW-1and EVTL on Tuesday in the afternoon..

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 312,805 tonnes, comprising 263,533 tonnes imports cargo and 49,272 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,118 Containers (1,876 TEUs imports and 2,242 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships African Baza, Wealthy Loyal & Pacific Anna and two more ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, while an oil tanker 'Al-Soor-II' carrying 55,000 tonnes Gas oil is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another ship 'Pro Alliance' is due to arrive on Wednesday.