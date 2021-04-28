Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:18 PM

Five ships, MSC Lucy, Maersk Pittsburgh, African Baza, Wealthy Loyal and Pacific Anna scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Five ships, MSC Lucy, Maersk Pittsburgh, African Baza, Wealthy Loyal and Pacific Anna scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, Al-Soor-II, IDC Falcon and Common Atlas carrying 58,737 tonnes Gas oil and 101,860 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Canola, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, two gas carriers, Lobito and Neo Energy sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and two bulk cargo carriers, Mouton and Evangelia-L are expected to sail from MW-4 and Mmw-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 141,069 tonnes, comprising 116,358 tonnes imports cargo and 24,711 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,694 Containers (1,914 TEUs imports and 780 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a bulk cargo carrier 'Common Atlas' carrying 51,000 tonnes of Coal is expected take berth at Electric Power Terminal on Wednesday (today), while another ship 'Pro Alliance' carrying 45,000 tonnes of Mogas is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more ships, Josephine Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Levina with Containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

