Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Two ships, Common Atlas and Xin Hai Tong-23 carrying 51,000 tonnes Coal and 18,721 tonnes Steel coil took berths at Electric Power Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, OOCL Washington, Gail, Chemroute Pegasus, PRO Alliance, Johanna Oldendroff and Daimongate scheduled to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Palm Products, Mogas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two Container ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships, Pacific Anna and Wealthy Loyal are expected to sail from FOTCO and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 166,423 tonnes, comprising 92,420 tonnes imports cargo and 74,003 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,092 Containers (961 TEUs imports and 3,131 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Johanna Oldendroff, FSL New York, Nord Merkur and OOCL Washington & two more ships, Josephine Maersk and SC Fortune carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Thursday, while two more Container ships, CMA CGM Moliere and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.