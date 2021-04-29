UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, Common Atlas and Xin Hai Tong-23 carrying 51,000 tonnes Coal and 18,721 tonnes Steel coil took berths at Electric Power Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Two ships, Common Atlas and Xin Hai Tong-23 carrying 51,000 tonnes Coal and 18,721 tonnes Steel coil took berths at Electric Power Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, OOCL Washington, Gail, Chemroute Pegasus, PRO Alliance, Johanna Oldendroff and Daimongate scheduled to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Palm Products, Mogas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two Container ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships, Pacific Anna and Wealthy Loyal are expected to sail from FOTCO and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 166,423 tonnes, comprising 92,420 tonnes imports cargo and 74,003 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,092 Containers (961 TEUs imports and 3,131 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Johanna Oldendroff, FSL New York, Nord Merkur and OOCL Washington & two more ships, Josephine Maersk and SC Fortune carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Thursday, while two more Container ships, CMA CGM Moliere and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Oil Nord Same Alliance Pittsburgh Anchorage New York Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan is earning his test debut as off-spinne ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims another 37 lives in KP

3 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Multan public college cam ..

3 minutes ago

Distt admin to declare one hospital as corona cent ..

4 minutes ago

India-Pakistan solidarity trends on social media a ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 crisis placed unprecedented pressure on t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.