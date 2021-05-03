Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, MSC Levina, CMA CGM Moliere, Elbabe, Chemroute Pegasus and White Purl carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Petroleum gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Five ships, MSC Levina, CMA CGM Moliere, Elbabe, Chemroute Pegasus and White Purl carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Petroleum gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Valentia Blue and Splendour Opal carrying Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General Cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Fuwairit, Maran Gas Troy, Seacon-7 and IDC Falcon sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, AG Mara, MSC Levina and CMA CGM Moliere are expected to sail from FOTCO and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 206,112 tonnes, comprising 191,862 tonnes imports cargo and 14,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,442 Containers (3,692 TEUs imports and 750 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Gail, Medi Segesta and Amazon Fortitude & two more ships, Diyala and MSC Qingdao scheduled to load/ offload Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-2, PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, while a container vessel 'Seago Bremerhaven' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more Container vessels, Le Havre and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive on Tuesday.