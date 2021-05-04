UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Diyala, MSC Qingdao, Gail, Medi Segesta and Amazon Fortitude scheduled to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Coal and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Seago Bremerhaven, Dionisis, Basic Portland, and Atlantic Elm carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Seago Bremerhaven, Dionisis, Basic Portland, and Atlantic Elm carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, General Cargo, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, a container vessel 'Diyala' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and another container vessel 'MSC Qingdao' is expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 06,112 tonnes, comprising 191,862 tonnes imports cargo and 14,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,442 Containers (3,692 TEUs imports and 750 TEUs export), was handled at the Port (.) Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Bel South, Seago Bremerhaven and Maersk Atlantic, & two more ships, Le Havre and Gas Shuriken carrying Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at PIBT, QICT and EVTL on Tuesday.

