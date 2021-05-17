UrduPoint.com
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships, Cosco Japan, SC Mercury and Aristos carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday, May 16 2021

Meanwhile four more ships, Nefeli, Chemroad Rose, Asia Evergreen and Eve Usuki carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, Nefeli, Chemroad Rose, Asia Evergreen and Eve Usuki carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Soya Bean, Natural gas and Gas oil, out of them, two ships, Blue Akihabara and Zi Jing Song sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, Cosco Japan and SC Mercury are expected to sail from QICT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 184,058 tonnes, comprising 159,358 tonnes imports cargo and 24,700 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (1,700 TEUs imports and 1,300 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Asia Evergreen, Chemroad Rose, Britain Bay and AP Astarea & four more ships, Cleantec, Sphene, MSC Paris and Diyala carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal, General cargo and Containers are expected take berths at LCT, EVTL, MW-4, PIBT, MW-2 and QICT on Monday, 17th May, while three more ships, MSC Esthi, Maersk Columbus and Argolikos with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 18th May-2021.

