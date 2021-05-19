UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus, MSC Esthi, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Six ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus, MSC Esthi, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

In the meantime two more ships, Petal Lady and Bum Shin carrying Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim, and another ship of gas carrier 'Gas Amazon' with Liquid Petroleum Gas also arrived on Wednesday morning.

A total of thirteen ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, Chemroad Rose, Aristos and Lemessos Rose sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus and AP Astarea are expected to sail from QICT and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 178,712 tonnes, comprising 156,316 tonnes imports cargo and 22,396 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,041 Containers (2,170 TEUs imports and 871 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Cape Race, SG Friendship, Gas Amazon and BW Clyde carrying Soya bean, Chemicals, Liquid Petroleum gas and Gas oil are expected take berths at Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday (today), while three more ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage and Jeppesen Maersk with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Columbus Anchorage Gas From Race Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Only 35% of Japanese Doctors Received Both Doses o ..

40 seconds ago

French return to cafes, museums after half-year Co ..

42 seconds ago

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

18 minutes ago

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

21 minutes ago

A couple shot dead at home in karachi

45 seconds ago

Water sports facilities begin at Tanda Dam

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.