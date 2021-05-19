Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus, MSC Esthi, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Six ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus, MSC Esthi, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

In the meantime two more ships, Petal Lady and Bum Shin carrying Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim, and another ship of gas carrier 'Gas Amazon' with Liquid Petroleum Gas also arrived on Wednesday morning.

A total of thirteen ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, Chemroad Rose, Aristos and Lemessos Rose sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, MSC Samu, Maersk Columbus and AP Astarea are expected to sail from QICT and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 178,712 tonnes, comprising 156,316 tonnes imports cargo and 22,396 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,041 Containers (2,170 TEUs imports and 871 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Cape Race, SG Friendship, Gas Amazon and BW Clyde carrying Soya bean, Chemicals, Liquid Petroleum gas and Gas oil are expected take berths at Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday (today), while three more ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage and Jeppesen Maersk with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.