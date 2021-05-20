Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Cape Race, SG Friendship, Gas Amazon and BW Clyde carrying 68,535 tonnes Soya bean, 5242 tonnes Chemicals, 3,249 tonnes Liquid Petroleum Gas and 60,725 tonnes Gas oil were arranged berthing at Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Four ships, Cape Race, SG Friendship, Gas Amazon and BW Clyde carrying 68,535 tonnes Soya bean, 5242 tonnes Chemicals, 3,249 tonnes Liquid Petroleum Gas and 60,725 tonnes Gas oil were arranged berthing at Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage, Jeppesen Maersk, BBC Amethyst and Great Unity carrying Containers, General Cargo and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum Gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'MSC Esthi' and gas carrier 'Lusail' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki, Asia Evergreen, SG Friendship and BW Clyde are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,624 tonnes, comprising 117,937 tonnes imports cargo and 29,687 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,426Containers (185 TEUs imports and 1,241 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage, Jeppesen Maersk, Nefele, Aurelia and Maritime Rose & another ship Seri Anggun carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural Gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Thursday, while three more ships, Maersk Jalan, CMA CGM Fidelio and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.