Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Seven ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage, Jeppesen Maersk, Nefele, BBC Amethyst, Maritime Rose and Seri Anggun carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm oil and Natural Gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Da Wei Shan, AG Mars, Milaha Raslaffan, Unity Discovery and Zi Wei Song scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Gas oil, Natural gas, Coal and General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum Gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, BW Clyde, Britain Bay and Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more ships, Gas Amazon and MOL Courage are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 229,472 tonnes, comprising 194,163 tonnes imports cargo and 35,309 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 6,107 Containers (4,500 TEUs imports and 1,607 TEUs export), was handled t the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Unity Discovery, Great Century, Milaha Raslaffan and Al-Salam-II & two more ships Maersk Jalan and Argolikos carrying Coal, Natural Gas, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-4, PIBT, EETL, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday, while another container vessel, CMA CGM Fidelio is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and 'Teera Bhum' is due to arrive on Saturday