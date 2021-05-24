UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:14 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Four ships, CMA CGM Otello, MSC Samu, Thor Friendship and Century carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Express Bardsey, CMB Chikako, Al-Soor-II and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Petroleum Gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday, morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, General Cargo, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, Great Century, MSC Samu and CMA CGM Otello sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Aurelia, Caesar and Zi Jing Song are expected to sail from LCT, FOTCO and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 141,276 tonnes, comprising 109,451 tonnes imports cargo and 31,825 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,585 Containers (1,910 TEUs imports and 1,675 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Sydney Eagle, Bhum Shin, Sea Helios, Tomson Gas and Xpress Bardsey & another ship, MSC Valencia carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Petroleum Gas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Monday (today), while another container vessel, Maersk Brooklyn is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more Container ships, MSC Stella, Maersk Denver and Marry Star are due to arrive on Tuesday.

