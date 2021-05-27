Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Three ships, CMB Chikko, Falcon and Marangas Tory carrying 59,157 tonnes Coal, 19,200 tonnes Palm oil and 63,880 tonnes Natural gas took berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Three ships, CMB Chikko, Falcon and Marangas Tory carrying 59,157 tonnes Coal, 19,200 tonnes Palm oil and 63,880 tonnes Natural gas took berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Express Rome, Josco Hui Zhou, Akti and Shanghai Bulker carrying Containers and 141,043 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'MSC Stella' and bulk cargo carrier 'Sydney Eagle' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning (today), and an oil tanker 'Sea Helios' is expected to sail on same day from FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 216,372 tonnes, comprising 170,642 tonnes imports cargo and 45,730 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,583 Containers (501 TEUs imports and 2,082 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Express Rome, Inthira Naree, Josco Hui Zgou and Petal Lady carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and FOTCO respectively on Thursday (today) while a container vessel 'Marathopolis' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more container vessels, Cap Carmel, CMA CGM Fidelio and Mary Star are due to arrive on Friday.