Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:09 PM

Three ships, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Joanna and Akti carrying Containers and Coal were allotted berths at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Three ships, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Joanna and Akti carrying Containers and Coal were allotted berths at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MOL Generosity, MSC Samu, Marry Star, Al-Salam-II and Chasselas carrying Containers, Gas oil and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Iron, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Chemicals, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Chemocean Orion ' sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and five more ships, Shanghai Bulker, Sider Tis, Jade Blossom, Soyo and Maersk Kinloss are expected to sail from PIBT, PQEPT, LCT, PGPCL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 261,890 tonnes, comprising 232,526 tonnes imports cargo and 29,364 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,356 Containers (2,150 TEUs imports and 1,206 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are nineteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships MOL Generosity, MSC Samu, Merry Star and Idee Fixe carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PQEPT on Wednesday, while a container vessel 'MOL Gorwth' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships Athenian and Jeppsen Mearsk with Containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

