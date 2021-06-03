UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, MOL Generosity, MSC Samu and Mandarin Dalian carrying Containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Three ships, MOL Generosity, MSC Samu and Mandarin Dalian carrying Containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Growth, Jeppsen Mearsk, Star Aquarius and AG Nektarios carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berth were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Iron ore, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, two Container ships 'MOL Generosity' and 'MSC Joanna' sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, and four more ships, Shanghai Bulker, Sider Tis, PRO Triumph and MSC Smau are expected to sail from PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 200,512 tonnes, comprising 129,547 tonnes imports cargo and 70,965 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,630 Containers (1,195 TEUs imports and 3,435 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships FJ Star, Idee Fixe, Al-Soor-II, Jeppsen Mearsk and MOL Gorwth & another ship Athenian carrying Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO, and QICT on Thursday, while two more container vessels Safmarine Ngami and Navios Unite are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Dalian Shanghai Same Anchorage Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Asad inaugurates corona vaccination centre at shop ..

3 minutes ago

India, UK Launch Decarbonization Initiative at 12t ..

4 minutes ago

'Koi Bhooka Na Soye' network being extended to oth ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Invites US to Invest in ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,933 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

7 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief to Soon Hold Phone Talks With New ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.