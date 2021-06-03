Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Three ships, MOL Generosity, MSC Samu and Mandarin Dalian carrying Containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Growth, Jeppsen Mearsk, Star Aquarius and AG Nektarios carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berth were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Iron ore, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, two Container ships 'MOL Generosity' and 'MSC Joanna' sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, and four more ships, Shanghai Bulker, Sider Tis, PRO Triumph and MSC Smau are expected to sail from PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 200,512 tonnes, comprising 129,547 tonnes imports cargo and 70,965 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,630 Containers (1,195 TEUs imports and 3,435 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships FJ Star, Idee Fixe, Al-Soor-II, Jeppsen Mearsk and MOL Gorwth & another ship Athenian carrying Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO, and QICT on Thursday, while two more container vessels Safmarine Ngami and Navios Unite are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.