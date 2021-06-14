Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Five ships, Diyala, Taxi Diara, Chem Sinyoo, Gas Amazon and Lobito carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Sui Sothern Gas Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Navarino, Milaha Qatar, Dato Success and VSL Castor carrying Containers, Natural gas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Diyala' and oil tanker 'Toro' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, bulk cargo carrier 'Star Aquarius' and Chemicals carrier 'Chemroad Ditta' are expected to sail from PIBT and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 159,303 tonnes, comprising 156,966 tonnes imports cargo and 2,337 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 876 Containers (753 TEUs imports and 123 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours (.) There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, CP Manjing, Al-Salam-II, Milaha Qatr and Navarino & another ship, MSC Jasmine carrying Coal, Gas oil, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at BIT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Monday (today), 14th June, while three more ships MSC Samu, Glen Canyon and Maersk Detroit with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Tuesday.