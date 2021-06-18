Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Four ships, Sunbird Arrow, Aristomenis, Jeeppesen Merask and Jasco Zhang Zgou scheduled to load/offload, Bitumen, Containers and Coal were allotted berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Xpree Euphrates, BBC Diamond and Ashley Lady carrying Containers, Project cargo and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Jeeppesen Merask' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Darya Sati' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, container vessel Aristomenis, oil tanker PS Milano and edible carrier Horizon are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO and LCT on same day Friday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 172,864 tonnes, comprising 105,747 tonnes imports cargo and 67,117 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,980 Containers (2,261 TEUs imports and 1,719 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are Sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Xpress Euphrates, BBC Diamond, Unity Spirit, Sea Helios and Maran Gas Tory carrying Containers, Project cargo, Coal, Mogas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and PGPCL on Friday, while a container vessel, 'CMA CGM Rigoletto' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another vessel 'Teera Bhum' is due to arrive on Saturday, and Lotus-A and Bea Schulte are due to arrive on Sunday.