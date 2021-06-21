Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Four ships, Lotus-A, Mahadah Silver, Win Harmony and Lime Galaxy Carrying Containers, Gas oil, Coal and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Clea, Asia Evergreen, Pangeo and Thor Monadic carrying Containers, Pam oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Sunbird Arrow, Al-Thakhira, Unity Spirit and Lotus-A sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, chemicals carrier 'Lime Galaxy' and edible oil carrier 'Silver Hiba' are expected to sail from EVTL and LCT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 146,817 tonnes, comprising 122,547 tonnes imports cargo and 24,270 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,998 Containers (1,759 TEUs imports and 1,239 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Asia Evergreen and MSC Clea & another ship Maersk Brooklyn carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at LCT and QICT on Monday, while three more ships, Maersk Seletar, Du Juang Song and Leopold Staff carrying Containers and General Cargo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.