Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Four ships, Maersk Seletar, Chemtrans Arctic, Star Calypso and Falcon Trident carrying Containers, Mogas, Soya bean and Coal were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Grain Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Amadi, Southern Robin, BBC Confidence and El-Tethys carrying Natural gas, Palm oil, Coal and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, a container vessel 'Maersk Seletar' is expected to sail from QICT on Wednesday in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained moderate at the Port on Tuesday, where a cargo volume of 80,069 tonnes, comprising 70,569 tonnes imports cargo and 9,500 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,830 Containers (1,330 TEUs imports and 500 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Adami, Leopold Staff, Seacon-8 and Thor Caliber & another ship African Sanderling carrying Natural gas, Project cargo, General cargo and Coal are expected take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, MW-2 and MW-4 on Wednesday, while two more ships, CMA CGM Orfeo and Irenes Ray due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

