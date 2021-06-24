UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:33 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Thor Caliber, African Sanderling, Leopold Staff, Seacon-8, and Adami carrying Coal, Project cargo, General cargo and Natural gas, were arranged berthing at Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Five ships, Thor Caliber, African Sanderling, Leopold Staff, Seacon-8, and Adami carrying Coal, Project cargo, General cargo and Natural gas, were arranged berthing at Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Irenes Ray, Yari, Milaha Qatar, Neutrina and Lucy Ocean with Containers, Natural gas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berth were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, General cargo, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Falcon Trident, Leopold Staff, Chemtrans Adriatic and Asia Evergreen are expected to sail from PIBT, FOTCO, LCT and MW-1 on Thursday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,692 tonnes, comprising 131,910 tonnes imports cargo and 14,782 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 790 Containers (12 TEUs imports and 778 TEUs export), was handled at the Port (.) There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Irenes Ray, El-Tethys, Southern Robin, Ashley Lady and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Gen. Cargo, Palm oil, Gas oil and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and EEVTL on Thursday, while three more ships, MSC Ishyka, Maersk Jalan and CMA CGM Rigoletto carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

