Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Guilia, Seago Bremerhaven, Du Juan Song and Sea Bravery were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Gladia Tor and White Purl carrying Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Mogas, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Seacon-8' and gas carrier 'Gas Zeus' sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, and five more ships, Karema, Lucy Ocean, Yari, MSC Guilia and Seago Bremerhaven are expected to sail from FOTCO, MW-4, PGPCL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,474 tonnes, comprising 159,469 tonnes imports cargo and 36,005 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,615 Containers (1,720 TEUs imports and 1,895 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Jabal Hafit, DM Jade and Satarling & three more ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Lucy and MSC Denise carrying Coal, Chemicals, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday while a container vessel MOL Grandeur is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.