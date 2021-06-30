Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Six ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Lucy, MSC Denise, Jabal Hafit, Emerald Eternity and DM Jade carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile six more ships, Gaschem Mosel, Chemroad Quest, Dank Silver, Al-Salam-II, SCF Don and Al-Thakhira carrying Ethylene, Phosphoric Acid, Vegetable oil, Gas oil, Mogas and Natural Gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Chemicals and Mogas, out of them, three ships, Karema, Sea Bravery and Maersk Sentosa were expected to sail from FOTCO, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 158,051 tonnes, comprising 133,351 tonnes imports cargo and 24,700 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,653 Containers (3,353 TEUs imports and 1,300 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There were fifteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Gas Shuriken, Dank Silver and Starling & another ship, MOL Grandeur carrying Chemicals, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday, while three more ships, Jeppsen Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Samu with containers were due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.