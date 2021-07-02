Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Seven ships, Jeppsen Maersk, OOCL Washington, MSC Samu, African Leopard, Thor Mondic, Al-Thakhira and Maria carrying Containers, Coal, Natural gas and General cargo were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another ship, Tomson Gas carrying Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Project Cargo, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Vegetable oil, out of them, a chemicals carrier 'Gas Shuriken' sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and five more ships, Dank Silver, Maria, Jeppsen Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Samu are expected to sail from LCT, MW-1 and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 199,481 tonnes, comprising 161,215 tonnes imports cargo and 38,266 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,278 Containers (3,264 TEUs imports and 2,014 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Sea Bravery, Chemroad Quest, Pangeo and TRF Miami, & two more ships, BW Rye and Cap Carmel scheduled to load/offload Cement, Phosphoric Acid, Coal, Palm oil, Soya bean and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT, LCT, FAP and QICT on Friday, while a Container vessel 'APL Norway' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more ships, Teera Bhum and RDO Fortune with Containers are due to arrive on Saturday