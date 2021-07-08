Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Three ships, Knag Huan, Tan Binh 99 and Golar Snow carrying 57,100 tonnes Coal, 9,621 tonnes Steel coil and 67,150 tonnes Natural gas took berths at Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Zagori and Al Daayan carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday.

A total of ten ships were engaged to PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Steel coil, Furnace oil, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Alessia' sailed out to sea on Thursday, and six more ships, Hellespont Progress, Arcadia, Tan Binh 99, BW Rye, Neutrino and Chemroad Sea are expected to sail from FOTCO, PQEPT, MW 2, FAP, PIBT and LCT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 151,859 tonnes, comprising 118,761 tonnes imports cargo and 33,098 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,816 Containers (74 TEUs imports and 1,742 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There were twelve ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Gladiator, N Amathhia, NCC Haiel, Muskie and Al Daayan carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean, edible oil, Furnace oil and Natural gas were expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP, LCT, FOTCO and EETL on Thursday, while a container vessel 'MSC Patnaree III' was due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another ship 'Safmarine Ngami' was due to arrive on Friday.