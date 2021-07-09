UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :six ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Gladiator, NCC Haiel, Muskie and Al-Daayan carrying Containers, Coal, Edible oil, Furnace oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Met Sovo and Marian with Containers and Soya bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Natural gas, Furnace oil and Soya bean oil, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier 'BW Rye' sailed out to sea on Friday, and three more ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray and Knag Huan are expected to sail from QICT and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 199,401 tonnes, comprising 169,001 tonnes imports cargo and 30,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,150 Containers (3,550 TEUs imports and 1,600 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, N-Amathhia and White Purl & another ship 'Safmarine Ngami' carrying Soya bean, Petroleum gas and Containers are expected take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT on Friday, while a container vessels 'Diyala' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

