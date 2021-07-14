Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

The movement of ships was recorded brisk at the Port where eight ships namely

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The movement of ships was recorded brisk at the Port where eight ships namely, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Esthi, Simple Honesty, Pacific Frieda, Silver Carolyn, Mariann, Madrid Spirit and Al-Marrouna carrying Containers, 109,918 tonnes Coal, 31,020 tonnes Palm oil, 60,364 tonnes Gas oil and 122,511 tonnes Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Generosity, Prosperity, GH Urban Sea and African Avocet carrying Containers, Palm oil and Caol also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, a chemicals carrier 'Chemroad Journey' sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Maria and Roslyn are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 275,557 tonnes, comprising 245,841 tonnes imports cargo and 29,716 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,165 Containers (2,601 TEUs imports and 1,564 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, MOL Generosity and Stanford Eagle carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PIBT on Wednesday (today), 14th July-2021, while two more Container ships, Mayssan and Jeppesen Maersk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.