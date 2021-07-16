UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, Jeppesen Maersk, CMA CGM Racine, BBC Kimberly, GH Urban Sea and African Avocet carrying Containers, General Cargo and Coal were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Electric Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two ships, MSC Mila-3 and Shalamar carrying Containers and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Simple Honesty, Silver Carolyn, Mariann and Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea from PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Friday (today) morning.

Cargo volume of 88,931 tonnes, comprising 76,353 tonnes imports cargo and 12,578 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,355 Containers (693 TEUs imports and 662 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Metsove, Prosperity and MSC Mila-3, & another ship, Safmarine Nyassa carrying Soya bean, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at FAP, LCT and QICT on Friday, while two more ships, oil tanker 'Al-Salam-II' and Chemicals carrier 'DM Jade' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three other ships, Teera Bhum, Al-Karama, Gaslog Savannah carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas are due to arrive on Saturday.

