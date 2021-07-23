Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where fiver ships, MOL Growth, Irenes Ray, Aurelia, FOS Power and African Arrow carrying Containers, Palm oil, Furnace oil and Coal were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile eight more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Argolikos, Hellespont Progress, Dorado, Prestigious, Able Sailor, Indian Solidarity and BW Paris scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, MOL Growth, Anton Schulte, IVS Wentworth and Mid Falcon sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and another ship, Irenes Ray is expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,416 tonnes, comprising 152,908 tonnes imports cargo and 40,508 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,553 Containers (3,421 TEUs imports and 2,132 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty five ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Argolikos and BW Paris carrying Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT and PGPCL on Friday,while two more Container ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and MSC Patnaree-III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Argolikos and Diyala are due to arrive on Saturday.