UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where fiver ships, MOL Growth, Irenes Ray, Aurelia, FOS Power and African Arrow carrying Containers, Palm oil, Furnace oil and Coal were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile eight more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Argolikos, Hellespont Progress, Dorado, Prestigious, Able Sailor, Indian Solidarity and BW Paris scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, MOL Growth, Anton Schulte, IVS Wentworth and Mid Falcon sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and another ship, Irenes Ray is expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,416 tonnes, comprising 152,908 tonnes imports cargo and 40,508 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,553 Containers (3,421 TEUs imports and 2,132 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty five ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Argolikos and BW Paris carrying Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT and PGPCL on Friday,while two more Container ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and MSC Patnaree-III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Argolikos and Diyala are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Oil Ivanhoe Paris Progress Same Anchorage Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

13 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

16 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.