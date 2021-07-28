UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The movement of ships was observed brisk at the Port where eight ships, Seamax Greenwich, Tai Summit, IVS Hirano, Boa Run, New Victory, Bulk Greece and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Shalamar and KSL Heng Yeng carrying Containers, Furnace oil and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, three ships, Kiran Bosphorus, Tivoli Park and Sea Helios are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL and FOTCO on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,105 tonnes, comprising 136,982 tonnes imports cargo and 10,123 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,460 Containers (1,260 TEUs imports and 200 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Shalamar and Paula & another ship Tristar Ruby carrying Containers, Furnace oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, SSGC and PGPCL on Wednesday, while three container ships Jeppesen Maersk, Express Roma and MSC Samu are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

