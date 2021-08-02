The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jasco Taicang, New Destiny, Gulf Mews, Gion Traders, Zirc on and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm Oil, out them, a general cargo carrier 'Esperia' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, Dorado, KOL, Port Estela and Al-Win Oldendroff are expected to sail from LCT, QICT, MW-4 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,432 tonnes, comprising 144,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,511 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 containers (1,692 TEUs imports and 9,95 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Gion Traders, Maple Harbour, Jasco Taicang, Al-Deebel and MSC Denisse & another shio Maersk Bentonville carrying phosphoric Acid, Steel Coil, Coal, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, MW-1 PGPCL and QICT on Monday (today), 2nd August, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Tianjin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/msq Shipping Activity at Port Qasim Karachi.

Aug. 02.(APP): The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jasco Taicang, New Destiny, Gulf Mews, Gion Traders, Zirc on and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm Oil, out them, a general cargo carrier 'Esperia' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, Dorado, KOL, Port Estela and Al-Win Oldendroff are expected to sail from LCT, QICT, MW-4 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,432 tonnes, comprising 144,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,511 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 containers (1,692 TEUs imports and 9,95 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Gion Traders, Maple Harbour, Jasco Taicang, Al-Deebel and MSC Denisse & another shio Maersk Bentonville carrying phosphoric Acid, Steel Coil, Coal, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, MW-1 PGPCL and QICT on Monday (today), 2nd August, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Tianjin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.