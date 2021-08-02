UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:45 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jasco Taicang, New Destiny, Gulf Mews, Gion Traders, Zirc on and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm Oil, out them, a general cargo carrier 'Esperia' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, Dorado, KOL, Port Estela and Al-Win Oldendroff are expected to sail from LCT, QICT, MW-4 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,432 tonnes, comprising 144,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,511 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 containers (1,692 TEUs imports and 9,95 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Gion Traders, Maple Harbour, Jasco Taicang, Al-Deebel and MSC Denisse & another shio Maersk Bentonville carrying phosphoric Acid, Steel Coil, Coal, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, MW-1 PGPCL and QICT on Monday (today), 2nd August, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Tianjin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/msq Shipping Activity at Port Qasim Karachi.

Aug. 02.(APP): The port where three ships namely, KOL, Hellespont Progress and Indian Solidarity scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal took berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jasco Taicang, New Destiny, Gulf Mews, Gion Traders, Zirc on and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm Oil, out them, a general cargo carrier 'Esperia' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, Dorado, KOL, Port Estela and Al-Win Oldendroff are expected to sail from LCT, QICT, MW-4 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,432 tonnes, comprising 144,921 tonnes imports cargo and 50,511 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 containers (1,692 TEUs imports and 9,95 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Gion Traders, Maple Harbour, Jasco Taicang, Al-Deebel and MSC Denisse & another shio Maersk Bentonville carrying phosphoric Acid, Steel Coil, Coal, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, MW-1 PGPCL and QICT on Monday (today), 2nd August, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Tianjin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi India Oil Tianjin Progress Same Columbus Anchorage August Gas Sunday From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

2 minutes ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

32 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

47 minutes ago
 Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand allows workers' quarantine-free travel ..

New Zealand allows workers' quarantine-free travel from Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.