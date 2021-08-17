UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:58 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Six ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Navarino, CSSC Tai Yuan, Gas Amazon, High Leader and Ogino Park carrying Container, Coal, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Phosphoric Acid were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Gas Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Kinloss, Horizon and Golar Penguin carrying Containers, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Gas oil, LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil, out of them two ships, bulk cargo carrier 'Osprey' and edible oil carrier 'Pyxis Karteria' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and four more ships, Unity Spirit, Chemtrans Arctic, Maersk Brooklyn and Navarino are expected to sail from PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on same day (today) the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 212,033 tonnes, comprising 178,859 tonnes imports cargo and 33,174 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,721 Containers (1,795 TEUs Imports and 1,746 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Maersk Kinloss, SC Hong Kong, Dagul, Pacific Diamond and Golar Penguin carrying Containers, Chemicals, Project Cargo, Mogas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday, while two more ships, MSC Pine and MOL Genesis carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

