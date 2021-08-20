Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, MSC Hina, Irenes Ray, Sea Bravery, Chry Sathmun and Simaisma carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Energy Terminal respectively on Thursday, 19th August-2021.

Meanwhile five more ships, At middle Bridge, Anasa, Chemroad Rose, Al-Soor-II and Torm Leader scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project Cargo, Furnace oil, Petroleum gas, Natural gas Chemicals and Palm oil, out of them two ships, Chemicals carrier 'SC Hong Song' and edible oil carrier 'Chemroad Pegasus' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Tomson gas, CSSI Tai Yuan and MSC Hina are expected to sail from SSGC, PIBT and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 166,878 tonnes, comprising 146,738 tonnes imports cargo and 20,140 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,690 Containers (3,630 TEUs Imports and 1,060 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Ruby Mar, Khasab Silver, Chemroad Rose and Ultra Dwarka & another ship Star Aquarius scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal are expected take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Friday (today), while two more ships, CMA CGM Berlioz and Safmarine Nyassa with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and Diyala and Aldabran are due to arrive on Saturday.