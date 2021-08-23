Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Six ships, Aldebran, Sun Bird Arrow, Pavo Brave, Erin-P, Marie-S and Gasloc Salem scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Natural gas were

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Six ships, Aldebran, Sun Bird Arrow, Pavo Brave, Erin-P, Marie-S and Gasloc Salem scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, CMA CGM Berlioz, MSC Amalfi, MSC Hina, Bulk Freedom and Ploutos carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them a container vessel 'Safmarine Nyassa' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and four more ships, Sea Hazel, Aldebran, Ultra Dwarka and Marie-S are expected to sail from FOTCO, QICT, PIBT and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 162,748 tonnes, comprising 118,234 tonnes imports cargo and 44,514 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,720 Containers (700 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty three ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Bulk Freedom, Torm Elizabeth, Corona, MSC Hina, MSC Amali and CMA CGM Berlioz & another ship Seago Bremerhaven carrying Coal, Mogas, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, LCT and QICT respectively on Monday, while three more ships, Maersk Kingston, MSC Ellen and Onyx-1 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.