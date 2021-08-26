Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

:Four ships, Cosco Haifa, PPS Salmon, KSL Lai Yang and Horizon carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Four ships, Cosco Haifa, PPS Salmon, KSL Lai Yang and Horizon carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Onyx-I, CMA CGM Orfeo, Tian Fu, Bulk Venus and IVS Phonex carrying Containers, Coal and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them three ships, Al-Deebel, MSC Ellen and Cosco Haifa sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Torm Elizabeth, Sunbird Arrow, KSL Lai Yang, Nord Missisipi and Horizon are expected to sail from FOTCO, MW-I, MW-2, PIBT and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 173,080 tonnes, comprising 131,734 tonnes imports cargo and 41,346 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,5267 Containers (504 TEUs Imports and 2,063 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Onyx-I, CMA CGM Orfeo, Rising Eagle, At middle Bridge, Jocso Chang Zhou, Torm Leader and Sea Chance & another ship Maersk Nile scheduled to load / offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday, while container vessels Maersk Nansha and TBA are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and MOL Generosity is due to arrive on Friday.