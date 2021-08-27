UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

The movements of ships was recorded brisk at the Port where seven ships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The movements of ships was recorded brisk at the Port where seven ships, Onyx-I, CMA CGM Orfeo, Maersk Nile, At middle Bridge, Jocso Chang Zhou, Torm Leader and Sea Chance scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm Oil and Furnace Oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal,Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile three more ships, MOL Generosity, KSL Huayang and Al-Salam-II carrying Containers, General cargo and Gas Oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to loas/offaoad Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Furnace Oil and Palm Oil, out of them two ships, Container Vessel 'Maersk Nile' and General cargo carrier 'KSL Lai Yang' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more container Vessels 'Onyx-I'and 'CMA CGM Orfeo' are ex[ected tp sao; frp, QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,997 tonnes, comprising 99,491 tonnes imports cargo and 48,506 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,103 Containers ( 1,604 TEUs imports and 2,499 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are nineteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Rising Eagle and MOL Generosity & another ship Meridian Spirit scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at MW-1, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Friday (today), while three more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Teera Bhum and Bea Schulte with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

