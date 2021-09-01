UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Two ships, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit carrying Containers took berths at Container Terminal of Port Qasim (KPT) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Caribbean-I, Sloman Hera, Blue Pride and Gasloc Shanghai Carrying 3,300 tonnes Chemicals, 12,000 tonnes Palm oil, 63,397 tonnes Furnace oil and 64,735 tonnes Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (KPT)during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them four ships, Sunny Hope, Kara Sea, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Lausanne, IVS Phonex and African Sanderling are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-4 and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 237,060 tonnes, comprising 177,502 tonnes imports cargo and 59,558 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,089 Containers (1,361 TEUs Imports and 2,728 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nineteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, KSL Huayang, Tian Fu, IVS Atsugi, Caribbean, Sereno and Gasloc Shanghai & another ship MSC Paola carrying General cargo, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1.

While the ships MW-2, MW-4, EVTL, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Wednesday while two more Container ships, OOCL Washington and Glen are schedule to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

